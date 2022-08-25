AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Temperatures Thursday reached above average into the mid-80’s with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover increased throughout the day as a weak warm front moved in. Spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening into the overnight.

Overnight Thursday to Friday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. The low will be around 60 degrees. Friday will start off mostly sunny, and then chances of showers and thunderstorms move in with a cold front in the afternoon to evening hours. There is a chance for a few strong to severe storms with the main threat being gusty winds. The high temperature will be in the mid-80’s. Saturday an isolated shower is possible early but cloud cover decreases and the sun comes out throughout the day. The majority of Saturday will be mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 80. Sunday temperatures and humidity increase. The high temperature will be around 90.

Chances of showers return on Monday with a high temperature close to 90.

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: FEW CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

