AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 28TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 28TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Thursday in the overnight hours we had scattered showers and thunderstorms, The low temperature reached the upper 60’s and we had mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog to begin our Thursday.

Thursday early afternoon we have the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, we are watching for the risk of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. These storms will move out by Thursday evening. We will have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Thursday night and a low temperature around 60; patchy fog is once again possible.

Friday we will see the chance for rain showers early, but this chance is primarily for Pennsylvania. The high on Friday will be in the low 80’s.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

