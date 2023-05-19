AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 15TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 15TH: 45°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:43 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Change of weather-makers this weekend providing a change of scenery. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Isolated showers possible, but little if any rainfall at all. Windy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds out of the south 10-20 mph.

WEEKEND:

Cold front moves through from west to east for the start of the weekend. Rainfall becomes likely by mid morning and continues into the early afternoon. Weak instability present, so isolated rumbles of thunder possible. Nothing severe expected, but strong wind gusts possible. While downpours are expected, overall rainfall not a concern. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall tapers overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. High pressure builds into the region Sunday, providing plenty of sunshine. Highs into the low to mid 70s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure starts the workweek. Sunshine the case along with dry conditions. Highs Monday near 70 degrees. Highs midweek into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Most staying dry through the workweek, but a slight chance for rainfall on Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY/ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

