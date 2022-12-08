AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 8TH: 24°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly cloudy skies today into tonight. More on our next chance of rain below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20’s. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with a stray flurry possible. We will have calm wind speeds.

FRIDAY:

Clouds decrease throughout the day on Friday. We will have temperatures in the 40’s with clouds decreasing from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. The winds will be from the North from 0-10 MPH.

THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Saturday we will have partly sunny skies to begin with cloud cover gradually increasing ahead of our next storm system. We have a chance of precipitation beginning overnight Saturday to Sunday it will begin primarily as snow, but switch to a rain-snow mix. This is a highly temperature-dependent system as to if we see more snow or primarily a wintry mix. Right now it is looking to be primarily a wintry mix with little snow accumulation.

18 Storm Team Forecast

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

