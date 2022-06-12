AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Sunday started off with some drizzle early and mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature was in the mid-70’s.

Sunday evening we still have the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe, especially in the Northern Tier. The Northern Tier and the Southern Tier are both under a marginal risk which is a 1/5. The main risk is damaging winds with a secondary risk of localized flooding. The risk for storms lasts until approximately midnight, but so far storms have lacked structure and have been weak. Sunday night into Monday it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms early before midnight. There will be patchy fog as well and the low temperature will be close to the mid-50’s.

Monday cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. The high temperature will be close to 80.

Temperatures are close to the average for the weekend but will be slowly increasing throughout the week close to 90. We will have sunshine on mostly sunny skies for the start of the workweek. Tuesday majority of us will be staying dry and seeing sunshine with rain chances returning Wednesday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, iSO. SPRINKLE IN FINGER LAKES

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

