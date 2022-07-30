AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 30TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 30TH: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:29 PM

Saturday started off with sunshine and the high temperature for the day was in the mid-80’s.

Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly clear skies with clear skies and patchy fog, especially in valley areas. The low temperature will be in the low 50’s.

Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day on Sunday as moisture increases along with humidity. We will still have mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 90 degrees. The rest of the week temperatures will gradually rise.

The next chance of showers and storms is late Monday to early Tuesday. There is a chance for spotty rain showers on Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the high 80’s to low 90’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

MONDAY: SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE

HIGH: 98 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

