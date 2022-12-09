AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 9TH: 24°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight temperatures close to 20 for the low. More on our next chance of rain below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperatures tonight around 20. There will be partly cloudy conditions with clouds gradually decreasing in the overnight hours. We will have calm wind speeds.

SATURDAY:

Saturday we will have partly sunny skies to begin with cloud cover gradually increasing ahead of our next storm system. We will have temperatures in the 40’s with clouds increasing in the late afternoon to early evening. The winds will be light and variable.

THIS WEEKEND:

We have a chance of precipitation beginning overnight Saturday to Sunday it will begin primarily as snow, but switch to a rain-snow mix. This is a highly temperature-dependent system as to if we see more snow or primarily a wintry mix. Right now it is looking to be primarily a wintry mix with little snow accumulation. Snow totals look to be around a trace- 3 inches. The higher totals will be in the high elevations and a trace in valleys. Precipitation could transition to rain as well in the afternoon as the temperatures rise; the high-temperature Sunday will be around 40.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN MIX

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

