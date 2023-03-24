AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 24TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 24TH: 25°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:24 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures are cooler for Friday after a cold front moved through. How will temperatures look this weekend? Details below:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy to begin our day this morning. We will see a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 40’s. Winds will be NW 0-10 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Overnight the low temperature will be around 32 degrees for the low. Starting early morning, around 5:00 AM Saturday, we will see some snow and a wintry mix move into the area. Accumulation will be 0.50″ or less of snow and sleet combined with some areas seeing no accumulation and only rain. A light glaze of ice is possible as well. It will transition to all rain late morning. Winds will be from the East 0-10 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Early Saturday theres a chance of some rain and mixed precipitation in the morning hours when temperatures are around freezing and then see rain for the rest of the day; it will also be breezy. Temperatures will eventually reach near 50 degrees. Sunday temperatures will be in the low 50’s. We will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions.

18 Storm Team Forecast

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIX AND RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram