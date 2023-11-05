AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 5th: 33°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds increase overnight with chances for showers on Monday. Rain will start late in the afternoon and into the evening and will be on and off throughout the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase for the overnight back to mostly cloudy. We will remain on the dry side for the overnight with lows dropping into the lower thirties around freezing.

MONDAY:

We remain mostly cloudy for Monday morning with chances for showers moving in later in the afternoon and into the evening. It will be warmer with highs in the mid fifties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers remain for your Tuesday, again primarily in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise we will have broken clouds. Highs will reach the lower sixties, which is well above average. We cool off a lot for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper forties with showers late again. We see a lot of warmth for Thursday with highs back to the mid fifties. Showers continue into the end of the work week with highs in the upper forties to near fifty for Friday. We dry out for the weekend with highs near fifty for Saturday and in the mid to upper forties on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47