Clouds stick around Overnight Saturday to Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 29°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

High pressure over us early Saturday gave way to cloud cover once the high pressure moved out of the area. The high temperature on Saturday was in the low 40’s.

Saturday night into Sunday cloud cover remains with a southerly wind around 10 miles per hour. The low temperature drops into the mid to lows 30’s. Sunday the cloudy skies remain early and the high temperature nears 50. In the late afternoon, there is a chance of showers as a front moves through the area. Most will see rain showers but those in higher elevations have a chance of some snowflakes, especially those in higher elevations that have seen some accumulation so far this season. Accumulation will be below a tenth of an inch for rain. Some may see a few snowflakes mixed into the rain.

Early Monday there is a chance of some mixed precipitation with snow showers later in the day and in the evening. Snow shower chance is higher for those close to the Great Lakes. High pressure builds in on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be sunshine and it will last through Thanksgiving. Temperatures in the low 40’s on Tuesday and heating up to the high 40’s and low 50’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY/PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

