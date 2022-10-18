AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18TH: 38°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:21 PM

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Upper-level low pressure the main weather-maker into midweek. Unsettled weather continues through Wednesday, coming along with colder than average temperatures. Will we see sunshine anytime soon? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Drying out with decreasing clouds into Tuesday night. Turning mostly clear for the early overnight, then increasing clouds into the predawn hours. Increasing clouds coming along with increasing winds. Breezy winds late with increasing clouds, which should help limit frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The coldest air of the week moves in Wednesday. Showers become more scattered compared to Tuesday. Highs only into the mid to upper 40s, coming along with a gusty southwest wind. Most of the showers stay as rain, but higher elevations will see some snowflakes/graupel (snow pellets) mix in.

WEDNEDAY NIGHT:

Spotty showers into the early overnight, then lift north into the predawn hours Thursday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

END OF THE WORKWEEK:

Stubborn clouds stick around Thursday. Coming along with a gusty southwest wind. Highs near 50 degrees. Slight chance for a shower into the overnight. Lows nearing 30 degrees. We dry out for the end of the workweek as high pressure builds back into the region. Sunshine returns into the weekend, coming along with warmer temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR & COLD

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCTD. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

