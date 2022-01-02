Cold and Quiet Start to Workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 19°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Sunday started off with sleet and freezing rain. Temperatures were in the upper 20’s and this gradually transitioned to snow. The high temperature of the day was around freezing.

Overnight Sunday to Monday will be mostly cloudy with chances of snow flurries before 10 PM. Afterward, temperatures take a sharp decline and there are mostly cloudy conditions. The overnight low is around 15 degrees. The winter weather advisory was expanded to include more counties early Sunday before eventually being canceled prior to when it expired.

Going into the workweek we will have temperatures cooler in the 30’s to 40s for the high with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday is the coldest day with the high temperature in the mid-20’s. Tuesday and Wednesday the high temperature will near the low 40’s. Cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next weather maker. The next chance of rain and some mixed precipitation is Thursday night.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW LATER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

