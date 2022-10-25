AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 36°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:11 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying mild into midweek, but a cold front will change things up. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Stubborn clouds sticking with us Tuesday evening and overnight. Clouds combined with a south/southeast wind keeping us mild. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Isolated showers or patchy drizzle possible into the early morning hours.

WEDNESDAY:

Low pressure lifting northeast bringing a cold front into our area. Isolated showers possible for the morning, then chance for scattered showers returns for the afternoon. Not everyone will see rainfall as this system is weakening as it moves through from west to east. Limited moisture with rainfall totals around 0.10″ or less. A breezy south wind helping afternoon temperatures to near 70 degrees, above average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Most of the rainfall coming to an end by sunset. Clouds stick with us for the overnight. Isolated showers possible into the predawn hours, but most staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Noticeably cooler end to the workweek due to Wednesday’s cold front. Cool northwest breeze ushering dry air into the region Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, closer to average for this time of the year. Decreasing clouds Thursday, mainly clear and cold for the overnight. Lows nearing 30 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek and this weekend providing mostly to partly sunny conditions along with dry weather. Chance for rainfall returns early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 53

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

