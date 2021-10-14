Cold front moving through on Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 37°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:28 PM

Thursday started off with partly cloudy skies and an overnight low in the high 50’s. This makes it another above-average night for the Twin Tiers.

Thursday will be a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will once again be above average in the mid to high 70’s. As we go overnight Thursday into Friday there is a chance for an isolated shower. But overall mostly cloudy skies with clouds increasing throughout the overnight and a low temperature in the high 50’s. The best chance for that isolated shower is late overnight after 3:00 AM.

Friday will be partly sunny with the chance for showers. This is only a slight chance but also exists into the overnight hours. The high temperature will once again be in the mid to upper 70’s. The chance for showers and storms increases as we enter the weekend. There is a strong cold front that will be moving through. It will drop temperatures significantly and bring us the chance for rain. The best chance for rain is Saturday as the front moves through. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 60’s. After the front moves through on Sunday, the high temperature will be in the upper 50’s. There are chances for some lingering showers before and after the front. But Sunday the best chances of rain exist because of the wind pattern we will be seeing and therefore will be light lake effect showers.

This week temperatures have been significantly above average in both high and low temperatures. The high temperatures were in the mid to high 70’s and the low temperatures have been in the mid to upper 50’s. The average high for this time of year is in the low 60’s and a low temperature is typically in the high 30’s.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

