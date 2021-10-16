Cooler Temperatures and Lake Effect Showers on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 61°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 37°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Saturday started off with active weather as a strong cold front moved through. There were severe showers and thunderstorms and even a tornado warning to our north.

The high temperature on Saturday was in the high 60’s with most of the day seeing rain associated with the front and behind the front. As it moved to our east this afternoon, temperatures dropped into the mid-50’s. Going into Saturday night it will be partly cloudy with the chance for lake effect showers. This is because we have cold air aloft and at the surface and also westerly winds. Since the Great Lakes are still warm and we have cold air with westerly winds it is helping initiate those scattered lake effect showers. Tonight the low will be in the mid 40’s.

Sunday will be the same as the overnight with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered lake effect showers. The high temperature will be in the mid-50’s with an upper-level wave moving through in the afternoon also helping initiate showers. When it is not raining we will see partly sunny skies.

Going into Monday, we will see the same pattern as Sunday with a high temperature in the low to mid 50’s. Tuesday through Thursday high pressure builds over us keeping the weather calm and heating up a little. High temperatures in the mid 60’s with sunny skies. Later Thursday into Friday there is a chance for rain as an upper level wave and a cold front move through; this lowers the temperature back into the 50’s as well.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 49​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

