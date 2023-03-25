AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Wind Advisory is in effect until Sunday at noon. Read more here.

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening, but how does Sunday look? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chance of rain ends around midnight to 1 AM. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in there. The low temperature will be in the mid-30’s. Winds from the S 15-25 MPH. Mostly cloudy overnight.

TOMORROW:

Sunday temperatures will be in the low 50’s. We will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions with gradual clearing throughout the day. The winds will be from the W 15-25 MPH with gusts 30+ MPH.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

There are multiple chances of passing showers the upcoming week starting later Monday. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s until next weekend.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIX AND RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

