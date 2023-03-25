AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM
Wind Advisory is in effect until Sunday at noon. Read more here.
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening, but how does Sunday look? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Chance of rain ends around midnight to 1 AM. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in there. The low temperature will be in the mid-30’s. Winds from the S 15-25 MPH. Mostly cloudy overnight.
TOMORROW:
Sunday temperatures will be in the low 50’s. We will see mostly sunny and breezy conditions with gradual clearing throughout the day. The winds will be from the W 15-25 MPH with gusts 30+ MPH.
THE WEEK AHEAD:
There are multiple chances of passing showers the upcoming week starting later Monday. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s until next weekend.
18 Storm Team Forecast
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY
HIGH: 53 LOW: 30
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LATE DAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 30
TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 28
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 28
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 53 LOW: 49
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 55 LOW: 30
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIX AND RAIN, BREEZY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 37
