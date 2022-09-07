AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 52°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Wednesday we saw mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 70’s and rainfall during the day.

Wednesday night into Thursday showers will become more isolated but still have mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature overnight will be around 60. Thursday we have the chance for an isolated sprinkle once again, but most of us staying dry. Starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies and transitioning to mostly sunny as the day goes on with a high temperature in the upper 70’s. It is at this point we begin to dry out as we have drier air move into the region Thursday.

Friday and Saturday we have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s. Saturday night into Sunday moisture increases and therefore so does the cloud cover on Sunday- partly sunny skies. Chances of rain return Monday through Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front moves through the region.

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE EARLY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

