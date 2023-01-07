AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7TH: 17°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Snow flurries ending early Saturday evening. More details below on the next chance of some showers:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night as snow flurries slowly end early Saturday evening. The low temperature will be in the low to mid-20’s with winds becoming light and variable. Cloud cover will slowly decrease close to daybreak.

TOMORROW:

High pressure builds in Sunday. We will have mostly sunny skies on Sunday with temperatures around 40 degrees for the high temperature. Winds will be light and varilable. Late in the day Sunday, cloud cover increases as a chance for scattered snow flurries moves back in overnight Sunday to Monday. Snowfall totals will result in little to no accumulation for most; Northern Pennsylvania has the potential to see a dusting.

NEXT WEEK:

Snow flurries end early Monday with some sunshine. Temperatures will stay steady near 40 for most of the week. Mostly dry for the week with the exception being some snow flurries moving through early Tuesday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: AM FLURRIES, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: AM FLURRIES, PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

