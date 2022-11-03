AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 34°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:43 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying mild, dry and pleasant for the end of the workweek. Change of scenery in store for us this weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and a light wind setting the stage for a quick drop in temperatures. Also, setting the stage for another round of patchy valley fog into the predawn hours. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY:

High pressure still over the region providing a quiet end to the workweek. Some upper-level moisture in place leading to a few passing high-level clouds through late day, but still mostly sunny. Mostly sunny conditions with a breezy south/southwest wind helping us warm to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. Increasing moisture leading to increasing clouds for the overnight. Few sprinkles possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND:

Mainly dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Few sprinkles may be felt, but most staying dry Saturday afternoon. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. A cold front brings a chance for showers by Saturday night, which may linger Sunday. Still mild into next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A FEW HIGH CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: FEW HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

