AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 14TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 14TH: 33°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Cold front moving east Thursday evening and high pressure builds in for the overnight. Mainly clear and dry through the overnight. Winds weaken and temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

High pressure provides a mainly dry end to the workweek. Sunshine starts our Friday, but an approaching cold front brings increasing clouds and windy conditions through the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest with gusts over 30 mph possible through the afternoon. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 60s. Isolated shower possible before sunset, best chances into our western counties. Stray shower possible overnight, but most of the rainfall will hold off through midnight. Lows into the mid to upper 40s.

A slow moving cold front brings our next round of showers and isolated thunderstorms for the start of the weekend. A cold rain moves in Saturday morning, then scattered showers continue for the afternoon. A quick drop in temperatures following the cold front. Highs into the low to mid 50s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Spotty showers stick around for the overnight as winds turn to out of the northwest, in favor of lake-enhancement. Light snow possible, but no accumulation. Breezy northwesterly wind in favor of lake-enhancement Easter Sunday. Stray showers possible, but best chances to our north and west. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Drying out for the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Dry start to the workweek with increasing clouds. Chance for showers returns by late day Monday and continues into Tuesday. Highs early next week near 50 degrees. Dry Wednesday, but chance for showers is quick to return.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. EVENING & OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter