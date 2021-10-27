Dry weather returns today with decreasing cloud cover

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 27TH: 35°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:09 PM

The rain that we dealt with yesterday has since moved off to the east and now we are just left with some lingering low-level clouds. An area of high pressure to the west continues to push the nor’easter off to the east and will allow for the cloud cover to break apart as the day progresses as well. We continue to stay dry across the Twin Tiers today. Highs for today reach the upper 50s. Overnight, we remain dry but could see some increase in cloud cover. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s, so some patchy frost is possible. Tomorrow is another dry day but cloud cover will be on the increase. Mid to high level clouds return during the afternoon and cloud cover really returns in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow reach the low 60s, so slightly above average temperature wise.

Shower chances return for Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. This area of low pressure is slow moving, so shower chances stick with us as we head into Saturday. After the low pressure system leaves our region, we get a northwest wind which allows for isolated lake-effect showers on Sunday. These showers look to mainly be in the morning and afternoon. As of right now, they look to wrap up as the evening rolls around. Temperatures for the end of the week and weekend remain into the mid to upper 50s. Once the wet weekend ends, we start to dry out for Monday and a mix of sun and clouds remains. Heading into Tuesday, shower chances are quick to return as another area of low pressure moves into the region.

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45​​​​

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

