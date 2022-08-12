AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Overnight temperatures were in the low 50’s with mostly clear skies early Friday.

Friday we will have sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70’s with winds breezy at times. High pressure will build in giving us fair weather into the weekend. For the weekend we are clearing out and drying up. Temperatures will be close to 80 with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be low, making this weekend very pleasant. We have mostly sunny skies Saturday with cloud cover increasing Sunday leading to partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return Monday as our next frontal system moves in. We have the chances for showers and thunderstorms the first few days of the workweek next week with temperatures in the mid-70’s,

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

