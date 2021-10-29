Flash flood watch in effect as steady rainfall moves through Friday to Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 29TH: 34°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Friday began off cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50’s. The rain began in the afternoon and will last until Saturday.

A Flash flood watch is in place for Chemung, Steuben, and Bradford counties until 5:00 AM Saturday.

Rainfall earlier Friday will be between .10″-.25″ with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50’s. Friday night into Saturday is what we are keeping an eye on as a low-pressure system moves through. Rain totals will be between 1 to 2 inches for areas under the watch and under or around an inch for everywhere else our area. Since the ground is already saturated from the rain event earlier this week, we will keep our eyes on any potential for flooding. Saturday will be more showers than the heavy rain we saw Friday night with a high close to 60.

As the low-pressure system moves to the east Saturday into Sunday showers are possible around the backside of the low-pressure system early, but otherwise will be mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high again close to 60. Halloween night should remain dry and pleasant.

Starting off November, we will have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50’s on Monday as high pressure builds in but going mid-week there is a chance for showers as a cold front moves through. There will be below average temperatures for the rest of the week with the highs in the low 50’s to upper 40’s.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter