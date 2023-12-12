AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12th: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Flurry chances will be possible late tonight along with cloudy skies and cooler air tomorrow. After that we start to warm up for the rest of the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be another chilly overnight with lows dropping into the upper twenties. Skies will be mostly cloudy with flurry chances after midnight and a breeze from the west.

WEDNESDAY:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Wednesday. It won’t get as warm as a cold front moves through. Highs will top off in the upper thirties with some evening flurries again. It will be breezier at 5 to 15 mph still from the west.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We warm up to near forty on Thursday along with some mid to high clouds. Then we look mostly sunny on Friday to round out the work week. It will be well above average on Friday with highs in the lower fifties. Clouds move in for the weekend. Skies will mostly cloudy both days with highs in the mid forties for both Saturday and Sunday.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday to start off the new work week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper forties. We cool off to the mid thirties on Tuesday behind a cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy with drier conditions.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36