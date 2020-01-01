Forecast Discussion 01/01/2020 AM: Lingering showers today, the sun returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Still seeing some lingering light snow showers across the Twin Tiers this morning. Highs today will warm to around average, with temperatures in the upper thirties. Any lingering showers and flurries that we see this morning will taper off and we will even see some partial clearing by the afternoon. We will continue to deal with gusty winds, with wind gusts of 25+ mph possible. Cloud cover will continue to clear overnight, leaving us under mainly clear skies. Lows tonight will fall into the lower twenties.

High pressure will build in overnight and into Thursday. This will help allow cloud cover to clear tonight and keep us on the dry side heading into Thursday. We will start Thursday off with partly sunny skies, but by the latter part of the afternoon cloud cover will begin to increase. Highs will once again be well above average, with highs in the upper forties. This temperature trend will continue into the first half of the weekend before a cold front passage.

Rain chances will return heading into the end of the week. Steady light rain will be possible on Friday. Then shower chances will continue into the weekend and Monday as well. As we head into Saturday through Monday winds will be on the gusty side again.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING FLURRIES AM. MOSTLY CLOUDY, PARTIAL CLEARING PM. WINDY

HIGH: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES, MAINLY CLEAR.

LOW: 23

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

