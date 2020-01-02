Forecast Discussion 01/02/2020 AM: Mainly sunny today, rain returns Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

A chilly start to your Thursday, as temperatures in most locations, are in the low twenties. Temperatures will rebound nicely today, well above average, with highs hovering fifty degrees. Seeing some passing clouds this morning and as we head into the afternoon no concern weather-wise. We will see partly to mainly sunny conditions, with passing high top clouds late day. Cloud cover will begin to increase this evening and overnight ahead of the next weather system. We will stay mainly dry overnight, before light showers arrive early Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper thirties.

A wet end to the week, although temperatures will remain above average. Light rain will begin Friday morning and continue into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-forties. The wet weather will continue into the weekend. We will see light rain showers for the first half of Saturday before a cold front passage late day that will usher in colder air. During this period and into the overnight hours we will see the transition over to light snow showers. Light snow showers will linger into the morning hours of Sunday, with highs only making it into the mid-thirties.

For the start of the workweek chance of showers will continue. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above or below average, so much cooler than what we have been seeing lately. By midweek, highs will be around freezing so we will see some light snow showers.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MAINLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS AM.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

