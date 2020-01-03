Forecast Discussion 01/03/2020 AM: Light rainfall today along with warm temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Warmer start to our day compared to yesterday, as temperatures started out in the upper thirties in most locations. We will once again be above average temperature-wise, with highs reaching into the upper forties. Light rain will work into our area late morning and towards the noon hour. Light showers will continue into the afternoon. Showers will taper off for a short period of time, though we will continue to see scattered showers overnight. Lows will fall into the upper thirties.

Wet weather continues heading into the weekend. Light to moderate rain will be around for the first half of Saturday. A cold front passage during the afternoon hours will usher in cooler air, causing temperatures to begin to fall. We will begin to see the rain transition over into light snow showers by late day. These showers will continue into the overnight hours. Rain accumulation in the next forty-eight hours looks to be around 0.50″. Snowfall accumulation by Sunday morning looks to be in the range of a trace to 2″ for higher elevations.

Light snow showers will linger early Sunday morning before we see a short period of dry weather. Heading into next week we will continue to see the chance for rain showers, with the potential of wintry mix Tuesday. We will see the chance for light snow to return midweek with drier weather working in for Thursday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN TRANSITIONS TO SNOW LATE DAY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: SUN RETURNS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

