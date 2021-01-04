Forecast Discussion 01/04/21 AM: Cloudy start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 4th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 4th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing flurries and patchy fog across the area. With temperatures hovering around freezing wet roads will be slick due to the roads freezing overnight. Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid to upper 30s; flirting with 40 degrees. The low-pressure system that brought snowfall to the Twin Tiers late Sunday will continue to move east of this coast. Although it will be to the east of us, low-level moisture will continue to keep clouds around. Stray showers will be possible today but the majority of the area will remain dry. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible overnight. Lows will hover 30 degrees.

The above-mentioned low-pressure will meander off the east coast keeping low-level moisture in the region through midweek. The moisture in the atmosphere will lead to cloudy skies, though breaks in clouds will be possible. Stray shower activity will continue for Tuesday and watching for the potential for patchy freezing drizzle on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

An area of high pressure will begin to build into the region for the end of the week and weekend. We will turn dry on Thursday and we will continue to see breaks in clouds. This high pressure will help keep a coastal system off to the coast and out to sea as we head into the weekend. Although all models are in agreement that this low will move out to sea, it is something we will continue to watch since this is still six days away. Thanks to this, at this vantage point, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with increasing mid/high-level clouds on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 40

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY DRIZZLE, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

