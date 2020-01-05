Forecast Discussion 01/05/2020 PM: Light snow overnight will linger into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

A clipper system will pass by our area overnight. This will produce some light snowfall across our region. Snow looks to arrive around 9 pm and then continue overnight. Very light accumulation is expected from this system. Snowfall will range from a trace to two inches. Higher elevations, especially in Steuben and Schuyler counties, could see higher amounts. Lows tonight will be in the upper twenties.

Light showers will linger for the first half of Monday before tapering off. High pressure will build in late Monday and into the beginning of Tuesday. This will allow for some partial clearing Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will be in the upper thirties. We will see partial sunshine for the first half of Tuesday before the next weather maker increases cloud cover in the afternoon.

As we head into midweek we see the return of light snow showers and colder temperatures. These snow showers will be scattered throughout the day and highs will be in the upper twenties. We dry out for a short period of time on Thursday, but the wet weather will be quick to return!

Temperatures will warm back up to above average by the time we hit Friday. Unfortunately, along with the warmer temperatures, we will also see the return of light rainfall that looks to continue into the weekend!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUD COVER INCREASES. LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

