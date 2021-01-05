Forecast Discussion 01/05/21 AM: Patchy fog & mostly cloudy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5th: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing low visibility due to patchy. With overnight lows dropping back near freezing, wet roads refroze leading to the potential for slick spots. Nonetheless, if you are heading out make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. An abundance of moisture in the atmosphere leading to mainly cloudy conditions that will continue through Wednesday. A weak disturbance will push through the region leading to stray showers, but not everyone will see this! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday’s forecast will be similar to today’s as stray showers will also be possible thanks to another weak disturbance. We will finally be able to see breaks in clouds on Thursday as an area of high-pressure nudges into the region. On top of breaks in clouds, we will also turn mainly dry. Highs will be seasonable.

Pleasant weather is looking to continue for the upcoming weekend! At this vantage point, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday before clouds thicken back up as we head into Sunday. We will continue to see near average temperatures as highs reach into the low to mid-30s. Next chance to see light showers is looking to be early next week.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY DRIZZLE/FOG

LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, TURNING DRY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

