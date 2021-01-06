Forecast Discussion 01/06/21 AM: Cloudy conditions continue & stray showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6th: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Waking up this morning we are once again seeing slick roadways along with low-visibility due to patchy fog. Low-level moisture will lead to stubborn clouds to continue once again today. A weak disturbance will push through the region today leading to the potential for stray showers. There will also be the potential for patchy fog and freezing drizzle today, similar to yesterday. Highs today will be in the low to mid-30s, with the coolest temperatures in the higher terrain. Shower activity will taper off tonight though clouds will stay with us. Lows tonight will hover 30 degrees.

An area of high pressure will begin to nudge into the region on Thursday leading to a calm and dry end to the workweek. Stubborn clouds looking to stick with us Thursday, although breaks in it will allow for peeks in the sunshine. We will see more sunshine by late Friday as clouds begin to move out. Highs for the remainder of the week will be seasonable as temperatures reach into the low 30s.

Right now, the pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming weekend! We will enjoy seasonable temperatures along with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Moisture will begin to move into the region on Sunday leading to an increase in mid/high-level clouds. Models are in disagreement regarding our next weather maker that will bring shower chances to the region. At this vantage point, models are not showing Monday to be mainly dry with scattered shower chances returning as we head into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG

HIGH: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, TURNING DRY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

