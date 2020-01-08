Forecast Discussion 01/07/2020 PM: Light snow showers and gusty winds for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Seeing some light snow showers to end off our Tuesday! Scattered light showers will continue for tonight, with little accumulation possible. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the mid to upper twenties.

As we head into Wednesday we will turn windy, as sustained winds will be between 15-20 mph. Wind gusts by the afternoon hours will be upwards of 30+ mph. Light snow showers will be scattered during the day. As a cold front passes our area we have the potential to see some snow squalls develop. Any of these squalls will have the potential to produce a quick burst of snow accumulation along with whiteout conditions. Keep this in mind if you will be out driving during the afternoon as travel conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

High pressure builds in for Thursday providing a brief break from the wet weather and the return of partial sunshine. Unfortunately our next system will work in for Friday and last into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper forties with light rainfall. As we head into the start of the weekend we will see temperatures in the lower fifties, but as cooler air begins to work in late day, we have the potential to see rain switch over to freezing rain.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, WINDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 10

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/FRZ. RAIN

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

