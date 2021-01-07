Forecast Discussion 01/07/21 AM: Seasonable and mostly cloudy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 7th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 7th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:52 PM

Waking up this morning some of us are seeing patchy freezing drizzle which will lead to slick spots, especially in higher terrain, overpasses, and bridges. As we head throughout the morning we will begin to dry out and clouds will continue. Breaks in clouds late day will lead to peeks in sunshine but cloud cover will rule the sky. Seasonable today with highs in the low to mid-30s. Lows tonight will fall back into the low to mid-20s and we will stay mainly dry.

An area of high pressure will nudge into the region for Friday leading to cloud cover finally breaking leading to sunshine. Calm, dry, & pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming weekend. This will lead to a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable as highs reach into the low to mid-30s. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

At this vantage point, Monday is still looking to be dry but we will see broken cloud cover. Models currently in disagreement regarding the arrival time of the next weather system. Due to discrepancies with timing, I am keeping scattered shower chances in the forecast for Tuesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, TURNING DRY

HIGH: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 22

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

MONDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter