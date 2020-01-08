Forecast Discussion 01/08/2020 PM: Partial sunshine for Thursday before showers return Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 9TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 9TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Continuing to watch some light snow showers across portions of the Twin Tiers right now. These will begin to taper off late this evening and overnight. Winds will remain on the gusty side through this evening before slowly beginning to calm by early Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be on the frigid side. Actual air temperatures will be in the upper single digits and hovering ten degrees. Add in the wind that we will see and feel like temperatures will have the potential to drop below zero. Just make sure when heading out tonight and in the morning to bundle up!

High pressure will provide us with a brief period of dry weather for Thursday. Partial sunshine is what we can expect, by late in the day we will see some high-level clouds increasing. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower thirties. Cloud cover increases overnight Thursday as our next storm system works into the region. This system will usher in warmer air, allowing temperatures to reach well above average again for Friday and the start of the weekend. Light showers will return for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The wet weather looks to come to an end late in the day on Sunday.

We will start the next work week out on the dry side and a mix of sun and clouds. Our next system looks to work in on Tuesday, which will increase our chance to see some light rain showers again. Temperatures for the start of the week still look to remain slightly above average as temperatures will be in the low forties.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 32

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS LATE.

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AM. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

