Forecast Discussion 01/08/21 AM: Clouds finally break today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Although we are starting the day off with plenty of clouds by the second half of the day we will finally be able to enjoy some sunshine! Temperatures will be seasonable as highs reach into the low to mid-30s. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight and winds will calm. With the combination of calming winds and clearing skies, lows will fall into the mid to upper teens.

An area of high pressure will be in control of the region for the weekend into early next week! The weekend will be calm, dry, & pleasant as we will see a mix of sun & clouds. Mid to high-level clouds will begin to increase on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable as highs reach into the low to mid-30s. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

At this vantage point, the dry and quiet weather is looking to continue into the new week! We will see more clouds as we head into Tuesday & Wednesday. A stray shower on Tuesday is possible, though the majority of the area is now looking dry. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY EARLY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

