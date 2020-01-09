Forecast Discussion 01/09/2020 PM: Rain showers and above-average temperatures return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

After seeing dry weather today and partial sunshine, cloud cover will continue to increase this evening and into the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-twenties tonight. As winds shift out of the south after midnight we will begin to slowly watch temperatures rise. There is the possibility to see a light wintry mix early Friday. As temperatures rise towards the upper forties, we will see the transition over to light rain showers. Showers become more scattered Friday night and lows will be in the lower forties.

Above-average temperatures as we head into the weekend, with highs in the upper fifties Saturday and lower fifties on Sunday. We are staying on the warmer side of this system, so we will see the chance for light rainfall on Saturday. Heading into Sunday, light showers will linger into the first half of the day before high pressure builds in and ushers drier air into our region.

The start of next week will be on the dry side and we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Multiple weak systems will work pass our area Tuesday through Thursday, bringing with them the chance for some light showers. Temperatures look to remain above average through midweek, before we fall back into the thirties for Thursday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

