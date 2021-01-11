Forecast Discussion 01/11/21 AM: Quiet weather to start off the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:56 PM

Waking up this morning temperatures are in the low 20s across the area, make sure to bundle up this morning and give your car some time to warm up. Clouds increased overnight as a weak disturbance approaches the region. There is limited moisture in the atmosphere for this system to tap into. Scattered snow showers will be possible for the first half of the day but not everyone will see this activity. By the second half of the day, clouds will begin to break leading to some late day sunshine for the Twin Tiers. Highs today will hover in the mid-30s. We turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid-20s.

Quiet weather is looking to be with the area for the majority of this week, similar to what we saw last week. Mid/high-level clouds will move in on Tuesday leading to some filtered sunshine across the area. One difference between this week and last week is that temperatures will warm. Highs from Wednesday into Friday look to be in the low 40s, slightly warmer than average for this time of year.

Our next chance for showers will come late Thursday into Friday. Although the majority of Thursday looks to be dry, a stray shower will be possible late day. At this vantage point, there is the potential for a rain/snow mix as this next system moves through. Temperatures Friday would start near the low 40s then gradually decrease as cold air is ushered in. At this vantage point, light snow showers look to linger for the first half of the weekend before we turn drier by Sunday. Highs by the weekend will be in the low to mid-30s.

MONDAY: AM SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 36

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS, BREAKS OF SUN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter