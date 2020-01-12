Forecast Discussion 01/12/2020 PM: Quiet start to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Well after dealing with some gusty winds Saturday night and the first half of today, the winds are finally calming down and will continue to tonight. Temperatures this morning started off around sixty degrees, we watched them steadily drop this afternoon after that cold front passage. We ware sitting in the thirties across a good portion of the Twin Tiers. Temperatures tonight will continue to drop into the upper twenties. Clouds will increase tonight, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions to start off Monday.

The majority of us will remain dry and under mostly cloudy skies for Monday, though we have the possibility to see some isolated showers during the afternoon. Isolated afternoon showers will also be possible heading into Tuesday before we dry out and see partial sunshine for midweek. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the first half of the week before colder air begins to work in.

By Friday afternoon highs will only make it into the upper twenties. We will start the day off with some partial sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase the remainder of the day. This will be associated with the next storm system that looks to work in for next weekend. We have the potential to see wintry mix and some snowfall for the first half of the weekend before they begin to taper off Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: WINTRY MIX/SNOW & WINDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

