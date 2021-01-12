Forecast Discussion 01/12/21 AM: Cloudy conditions continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

Waking up this morning we are starting the day off slightly warmer than Monday morning. High temperatures today are forecasted to stay in the 30s, with the temperatures hovering around the mid-30s. Similar to yesterday we will continue to deal with the cloud cover with limited sunshine. A weak disturbance will move through the region leading to the potential for stray showers or flurries. The majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry. We will turn mainly dry overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday is looking to be mainly dry but once again there will be limited sunshine. Highs will hover around 40 degrees. As we head towards the end of the week we will see slightly warmer than average temperatures as highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 40s. The latest model runs are pushing back the arrival of our next weather maker until late Friday. At this vantage point, shower activity looks to arrive late Friday then continue into Saturday. Cold rain showers will be scattered on Friday then we will have the potential to see light snow showers Friday night as temperatures fall back towards 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER OR FLURRIES

HIGH: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter