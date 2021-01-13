Forecast Discussion 01/13/21 AM: Cloudy conditions continue; scattered showers tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Waking up this morning we are once again seeing gloomy conditions and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. Today is looking to be dry once again and we are going to see limited sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year as highs will near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight but there is limited moisture for it to tap into. Even though there is limited moisture scattered snow showers will be possible. Lows tonight will near 30 degrees.

Shower activity will linger for the morning hours on Thursday before we see dry but cloudy conditions for the remainder of the day. Warmer than average temperatures will continue for the end of the workweek, with highs reaching the low 40s. As we head into Friday the next system will increase the potential for a shower activity. The latest model runs continue to push back the onset of precipitation. At this vantage, light rain showers look to arrive late Friday. As a cold front passes through the region, some colder air will be ushered in leading to the potential for a rain/snow mix to snow showers Friday night. Lows Friday will be near 30 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, shower activity looks to linger on Saturday. Drier air looks to move in by Sunday leading to only a stray shower chance but it will be windy. Multiple weak disturbances look to move through the region early next week leading to scattered shower chances. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s during this period.

WEDNESDAY: LITTLE TO NO SUNSHINE

HIGH: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 29

THURSDAY: AM LINGERING SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

