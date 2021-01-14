Forecast Discussion 01/14/21 AM: Scattered snow showers this morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Waking up this morning a weak disturbance is moving through the region leading to light shower activity. The majority of this activity is confined to areas close to the New York/Pennsylvania border and south into the Northern Tier. Snowfall accumulation will be light and highly dependent on elevation. Light snow showers will continue for the first half of the day before we turn mainly dry by the afternoon. Cloud cover is still looking to continue with breaks of it a possible late day. High temperatures today will once again be slightly warmer than average, with highs near the low 40s. We stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows near 30 degrees.

Attention turns to a frontal system that will move through the region late Friday into Saturday. Model trends continue to show the arrival of precipitation late Friday. Thanks to high temperatures in the low 40s we will see light rain showers first. The bulk of the precipitation will move in Friday evening leading to steady light rain showers. Behind this frontal passage, colder air will be ushered into the atmosphere leading to a transition to snow showers. This will first occur at higher elevations and then the valleys. Snowfall accumulation will be highly dependent on elevation; as higher terrain will see the switch over before the valleys. Still, at this vantage point, snow accumulation looks minimal. Snow showers will linger into Saturday before we turn mainly dry by Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s.

As we head into early next week we will see seasonable temperatures return. A weak disturbance will move through the region on Monday leading to scattered showers. Tuesday looks to be mainly dry but clouds are looking to stay with us. The next best chance for showers looks to be on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS, CLOUDY

HIGH: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter