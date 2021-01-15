Forecast Discussion 01/15/21 AM: Showers return late day into tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Waking up this morning we are slightly warmer, still cloudy, but not seeing shower activity. The majority of the day is looking to be on the dry side but cloudy conditions will continue. Winds will be breezy today sustained out of the southeast from 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This breeze will help bump temperatures up into the low 40s. As a frontal system approaches the region isolated late day showers will be possible. The bulk of the precipitation will move in this evening in the form of rain showers since temperatures will be above freezing. As colder air is ushered into the atmosphere we will begin to see a transition from rain to snow showers. This will first occur in the higher terrain and then in the valleys. Valleys are expected to see a longer period of rain showers before the colder air allows for the transition over to snow showers. On average the Twin Tiers will see between a trace to 3 inches, the highest amounts will be in the higher terrain. Lows will be in the low 30s.

As we head into the upcoming weekend we will see lingering shower activity on Saturday. Showers will be in the form of snow showers for the higher terrain and a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Thanks to some wrap-around moisture associated with the above-mentioned frontal system we will see the potential for stray showers on Sunday, plus it will keep us under overcast conditions! Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s. Another weak disturbance will move through the region on Monday leading to scattered showers.

Tuesday, at this vantage point, is looking to be mostly dry and cloudy. The next best chance for shower activity is looking to come both Wednesday and Thursday as a frontal system moves into the region. Temperatures during this time period look to be in the low to mid-30s.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS TRANSITIONS TO SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

