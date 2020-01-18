Forecast Discussion 01/18/2020 AM: Blowing Snow and Wintry Mix Possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18TH: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:04 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Saturday*

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this morning and will last into this evening. Temperatures starting out in the teens across the Twin Tiers, we will see them rise into the lower thirties by late day. Winds will be on the gusty side, so temperatures will feel much cooler.

Outer edges of this storm system will begin to enter the western portion of our viewing area by mid-morning. Steady snowfall will be widespread for the majority of today. Embedded areas of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible, within this area snowfall rates of an inch an hour can not be ruled out. Gusty winds this afternoon of 35+ mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Keep this in mind if you will be out driving, as visibilities will drop and travel may become hazardous. As a warm front pushes into our region late day we have the potential to see a transition over to a light wintry mix.

Total snowfall for most of us this weekend will be 2-5″, while northeast Pa. into the central Southern Tier will see closer to 1-3″. Areas seeing less snowfall will see more of a wintry mix take place. The higher amounts will be in the higher elevations and areas that see a moderate band of snowfall. There is the potential to see a light glaze of ice so roadways will be slick.

Light snow showers will continue as we head into Sunday and the winds will remain on the strong side as well quiet weather will make a return to our area for the start of the workweek, but the temperature will be on the colder side.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 31

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUD

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

