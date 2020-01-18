Forecast Discussion 01/18/2020 PM: Wintry mix tonight, snow showers return Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18TH: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:04 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Saturday*

Winter weather advisories continue this evening! They will expire for most of the Twin Tiers at 10 pm. Continuing to watch light snowfall across portions of the twin tiers. Temperatures are still on the cooler side, but as the warm front pushes through we will see them increase slightly. This is the reason we will see that transition to a light wintry mix this evening. Light rain/snow showers will continue overnight, and winds will be on the gusty side. Temperatures will be in the upper twenties for lows tonight. Roads will be on the slick side, as we will have the potential for a light glaze of ice along with light snow.

As we head into the end of the weekend, light snow showers will continue. We do have the potential to see a snow squall develop as we head through the afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower thirties before falling back into the upper twenties by the evening. Winds will still be on the gusty side and we will have the potential to see blowing snow, which will reduce visibilities. Showers will begin to taper off overnight.

Heading into next week, high pressure will primarily be in control. This means we will be seeing dry conditions and sunshine, especially by midweek. We will start the week off on the colder side, with highs Monday and Tuesday only in the upper twenties. By the end of the week, temperatures will warm back up into the lower forties.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, & WINDY.

HIGH: 32

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF.

LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PARTIAL CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMING TEMPERATURES.

HIGH: 35 LOW:15

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

