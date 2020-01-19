Forecast Discussion 01/19/2020 AM: Chance for snow showers & squalls this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:06 PM

A mild start this morning as temperatures are in the low to mid-thirties across the Twin Tiers. Highs will occur this morning before temperatures fall gradually throughout the day. By this evening we have the potential to see these temperatures in the upper twenties. Cloudy conditions for the entire day, with light snow showers scattered during the afternoon. As a weak system works through late this afternoon we will see the potential for snow squalls to form. Any squall that forms with reducing visibilities and will have the potential to produce a quick burst of snow accumulation. Winds will be on the gusty side again today, with winds gusting upwards of 25+ mph.

High pressure will begin to build in late tonight and into Monday. Thanks to this we will see cloud cover decrease and quiet weather will return. Although we will see a lot of cloud cover Monday, those will begin to clear during the afternoon. Dry and quiet weather will continue through the end of the week. Sunshine will make a return on Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid-forties by the end of the week. Our next system looks to work in by the start of next weekend, bringing the return of shower chances to the forecast.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, & WINDY. SNOW SQUALL POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 34, FALLING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF.

LOW: 13

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PARTIAL CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 29 LOW:14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMING TEMPERATURES.

HIGH: 36 LOW:16

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

