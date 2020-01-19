Forecast Discussion 01/19/2020 PM: Lingering Showers & Bitter Cold Tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Continuing to see some light snow showers working across the twin tiers. Little to no accumulation is expected this evening and overnight. Winds are still on the gusty side, causing temperatures to feel more like in the mid to upper teens. Cold air will be ushered in overnight, so lows will fall back into the lower teens. Feel like temperatures will have the potential to fall down near zero. Some locations may even see feel like temperatures below zero. Showers will begin to taper off tonight. Roads will be on the slick side, especially roadways that are left untreated.

High pressure will begin to build in on Monday, what this means is that cloud cover will begin to clear on Monday. Temperatures to start out this week will be on the cold side, with highs on Monday only reaching into the low twenties. Quiet weather looks to stay with us for the entire week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday, with mainly sunny skies returning by mid-week. Temperatures will be on a warming trend, as highs by Friday are expected to reach into the mid to upper forties. Our next weather maker looks to bring the return of showers for the start of next weekend.

MONDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS, PARTIAL CLEARING BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 24

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 9

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRYING OUT.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMING TEMPERATURES.

HIGH: 37 LOW:16

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 44 LOW:22

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter