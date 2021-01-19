Forecast Discussion 01/19/21 AM: Stray showers and breaks in clouds today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 19th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 19th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:06 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing light lake effect snow shower activity, especially in the Finger Lakes. Shower activity will begin to taper off this morning and by the afternoon only stray showers are likely. Similar to what we saw yesterday we will continue to see mostly cloudy conditions, though breaks in clouds will allow for some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will be near the mid-30s. A weak disturbance moving through the region overnight will help the development of snow showers again across the region. Snow accumulation is looking to be on the lighter side, on average between a trace to an inch. Localized higher amounts will be possible in the Finger Lakes in the higher terrain. Lows in the low 20s.

Thanks to a west/northwest wind on Wednesday and Thursday we will continue to see the potential for stray shower activity off of the lakes. Better chance for showers will come on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Nonetheless, any snow accumulation during this period will be minimal, with the higher terrain seeing the highest amounts. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s, while Thursday and Friday will be near the mid-30s. The breezy conditions continue through the end of the week, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

At this vantage point, the upcoming weekend is looking to be quiet and mainly dry. Any stray flurries on Saturday will taper off through the morning, with cloud cover breaking late in the day. On Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds before clouds thicken by the evening. A system moving into the region early next week will bring the return of active weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s this weekend, to hovering 30 degrees on Monday.

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDS BREAK LATE DAY, STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

