Forecast Discussion 01/20/21 AM: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, & windy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:07 PM

Waking up this morning to a quick accumulating snowfall across portions of the Twin Tiers. This is associated with a mainline of snow showers that are continuing to drift southward. Embedded within this band brief bursts of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible. This will lead to deteriorating road conditions for the morning commute; slick roads and low visibility will be the primary concern. Shower activity will taper off by the afternoon and we will see breaks in clouds. Winds will once again be breezy today sustained out of the west/northwest at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Although high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, feel like temperatures will be in the teens. Turning dry tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

We will round out the workweek with breezy conditions, mostly cloudy skies, & stray shower activity. Stray showers will be possible thanks to a could weak disturbances that will move through the region. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. A cool down is coming for the upcoming weekend but we will finally see a mix of sun and clouds along with dry conditions. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Attention will turn to a system that will bring the return of active weather to the area. The chance for rain and snow showers is possible on Monday with stray showers lingering into Tuesday. Highs will hover near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FLURRIES POSSIBLE

LOW: 18

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: AM FLURRIES, LATE DAY BREAK-IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

