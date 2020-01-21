Forecast Discussion 01/21/2020 PM: Sunshine returns for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:09 PM

After a chilly start to our day temperatures warmed up into the upper twenties close to thirty degrees. Cloud cover really stuck with us today, with limited sunshine. As we head into the overnight hours, cloud cover will clear partly and we will start Wednesday morning off under partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will once again be on the colder side, with lows tonight hovering around ten degrees. Windchill values will be in the single digits.

High pressure will keep dry and quiet weather in the forecast as we head through the remainder of the week. Skies will primarily be sunny, with just some passing high-level clouds. Highs for Wednesday will warm into the upper thirties. Our temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Friday. We will begin to see cloud cover increasing late in the day Thursday and especially into Friday.

As we head into the weekend, our next storm system looks to impact our region. We look to see a mix of rain and snow showers for the first portion of Saturday. During the overnight hours Saturday, we will see the transition over into lights snowfall. Showers look to linger into Sunday as well. We will get a better idea of what to expect this weekend as we get closer and can really define how warm or cool we will be. Temperatures throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the next week will be in the mid-thirties.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY SUNNY, WARMING UP

HIGH: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 13

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUD COVER INCREASES

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

