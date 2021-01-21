Forecast Discussion 01/21/21 AM: Breezy, mostly cloudy, & stray showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21st: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21st: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Waking up this morning to calmer conditions compared to twenty-four hours ago. Although temperatures in some locations are starting off around 20 degrees, a southwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph will help usher some warmer air into the atmosphere for today. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 30s. A clipper system passing to the north of us will keep the majority of the shower activity to the north of us. This being said, stray shower activity will still be possible throughout the day. Snow shower activity will increase overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We will end the workweek off with breezy conditions and snow shower activity. Winds are expected to shift out of the northwest by Friday afternoon, which will support the development of lake effect activity. There will be the potential for snow squalls to develop which would lead to a quick burst of snowfall, low visibility, and slick roads. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s with lows near the mid-teens.

An area of high pressure to the north will usher arctic cold air into the region for the upcoming weekend. This cold air will lead to colder than average temperatures as highs will range from the low to mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday. Although a chilly weekend, it will be on the quiet side! We will be mainly dry with a mix of suns & clouds.

Uncertainty as we head into early next week as a low-pressure system moves into the region. Models are in disagreement with the exact track of this approaching system. At this vantage point, snow shower activity is looking to be likely for Monday and will linger into Tuesday. We are still four days out so any shift in the track of this system will lead to a change in the forecast. Highs will hover around 30 degrees.

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 26

FRIDAY: WINDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: AM FLURRIES, LATE DAY BREAK-IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

